SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies: Human remains found in Kingstree

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say human skeletal remains...
The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say human skeletal remains were found Wednesday.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say human skeletal remains were found Wednesday.

Investigators responded to the area of McAllister Road in the Kingstree area for a report of human remains being found, Investigator Jalisa Brown said.

Brown said an autopsy will be conducted to identify the remains and the manner of death. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office at 843-355-6381. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by calling 888-274-6372.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to Deer Run Apartments off Jenny Lind Street, near Otranto Road and Rivers...
1 wounded in Tuesday night shooting at N. Charleston apartment complex
Erik Cleveland was charged with second-degree assault and battery, jail records show.
Man accused of inappropriately touching nurse at Roper St. Francis Hospital
Thomas Riley was charged with eight counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent greater...
Customers react to continuing arrests of SC pool contractor accused of scamming
A new 24-inch by 36-inch sign sits in the window of Vacation Inspirations LLC, located at 229...
Charleston business adds sign after compliance with city law questioned
An undated photo of Charles Stanley. Stanley died at the age of 90 on April 18, 2023.
‘Can I pray for you’ Dr. Charles Stanley’s son reveals his father’s last words

Latest News

South Carolina officials are working to find out how safe your drinking water is.
DHEC testing waterways for dangerous ‘forever chemicals’
The Porter-Gaud School says they went into lockdown on Wednesday after receiving a call from...
Suspect who prompted Charleston school’s lockdown arrested, deputies say
Private First Class Noah Evans, from Georgia, died Tuesday, according to a news release on the...
Marine recruit dies during physical fitness test on Parris Island
A bill that could restart lethal injections in South Carolina will likely head to the...
Bill that could restart lethal injections in SC likely headed to governor soon