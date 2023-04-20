Deputies: Human remains found in Kingstree

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say human skeletal remains were found Wednesday.

Investigators responded to the area of McAllister Road in the Kingstree area for a report of human remains being found, Investigator Jalisa Brown said.

Brown said an autopsy will be conducted to identify the remains and the manner of death. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office at 843-355-6381. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by calling 888-274-6372.

