SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks lanes on Ravenel Bridge

A crash Thursday morning has blocked two southbound lanes of the Ravenel Bridge, backing up traffic into Mount Pleasant.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on the southbound side of the Arthur Ravenel Bridge blocked two lanes Thursday morning.

The two right southbound lanes were blocked as of 8:30 a.m. with police, an ambulance and a fire engine on the scene.

The crash is causing a significant backup for drivers headed into downtown Charleston from Mount Pleasant with only one far left lane open.

As of 8:30 a.m., the drive time from Mount Pleasant to West Ashley had risen to 30 minutes.

It’s not clear how long the lanes will be blocked.

Drivers should use caution or find an alternate route if possible.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to Deer Run Apartments off Jenny Lind Street, near Otranto Road and Rivers...
1 wounded in Tuesday night shooting at N. Charleston apartment complex
The Porter-Gaud School says they went into lockdown on Wednesday after receiving a call from...
Suspect who prompted Charleston school’s lockdown arrested, deputies say
Private First Class Noah Evans, from Georgia, died Tuesday, according to a news release on the...
Marine recruit dies during physical fitness test on Parris Island
Daniel Altman was last seen on April 11.
Report: Missing Georgetown Co. man’s car involved in high-speed chase
FILE - In this June 19, 2015 file photo, police tape surrounds the parking lot behind the AME...
Mother Emanuel shooting survivors file lawsuit against META, YouTube

Latest News

Charleston County Public Library is celebrating the opening of its newest branch.
Charleston Co. Library cuts ribbon on newest branch
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: City of Charleston seeks full rezoning to prevent more flooding
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: N. Charleston mayoral candidates to share a stage Thursday
The seven declared candidates vying to become North Charleston’s next mayor will be on stage...
N. Charleston mayoral candidates to share a stage Thursday