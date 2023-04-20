FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks lanes on Ravenel Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on the southbound side of the Arthur Ravenel Bridge blocked two lanes Thursday morning.

The two right southbound lanes were blocked as of 8:30 a.m. with police, an ambulance and a fire engine on the scene.

The crash is causing a significant backup for drivers headed into downtown Charleston from Mount Pleasant with only one far left lane open.

As of 8:30 a.m., the drive time from Mount Pleasant to West Ashley had risen to 30 minutes.

It’s not clear how long the lanes will be blocked.

Drivers should use caution or find an alternate route if possible.

