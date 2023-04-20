Lowcountry high school boys lacrosse playoffs (4/19)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

Boys Lacrosse Playoffs - 1st round

5-A

Wando 17, White Knoll 5 - The Warriors move on to the 2nd round where they’ll host Lexington on Saturday

4-A

Beckham 18, Philip Simmons 2 - The Bengals will host Greenville in the 2nd round on Saturday

Bishop England 14, Eastside 4 - The Bishops will travel to May River on Saturday for the 2nd round

May River 18, James Island 8

Riverside 6, Oceanside Collegiate 5

