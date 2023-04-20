Lowcountry high school boys lacrosse playoffs (4/19)
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
Boys Lacrosse Playoffs - 1st round
5-A
Wando 17, White Knoll 5 - The Warriors move on to the 2nd round where they’ll host Lexington on Saturday
4-A
Beckham 18, Philip Simmons 2 - The Bengals will host Greenville in the 2nd round on Saturday
Bishop England 14, Eastside 4 - The Bishops will travel to May River on Saturday for the 2nd round
May River 18, James Island 8
Riverside 6, Oceanside Collegiate 5
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.