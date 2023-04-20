SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Lowcountry high school boys lacrosse playoffs (4/19)

(WTVG)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

Boys Lacrosse Playoffs - 1st round

5-A

Wando 17, White Knoll 5 - The Warriors move on to the 2nd round where they’ll host Lexington on Saturday

4-A

Beckham 18, Philip Simmons 2 - The Bengals will host Greenville in the 2nd round on Saturday

Bishop England 14, Eastside 4 - The Bishops will travel to May River on Saturday for the 2nd round

May River 18, James Island 8

Riverside 6, Oceanside Collegiate 5

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to Deer Run Apartments off Jenny Lind Street, near Otranto Road and Rivers...
1 wounded in Tuesday night shooting at N. Charleston apartment complex
The Porter-Gaud School says they went into lockdown on Wednesday after receiving a call from...
Suspect who prompted Charleston school’s lockdown arrested, deputies say
Daniel Altman was last seen on April 11.
Report: Missing Georgetown Co. man’s car involved in high-speed chase
Private First Class Noah Evans, from Georgia, died Tuesday, according to a news release on the...
Marine recruit dies during physical fitness test on Parris Island
FILE - In this June 19, 2015 file photo, police tape surrounds the parking lot behind the AME...
Mother Emanuel shooting survivors file lawsuit against META, YouTube

Latest News

VIDEO: Beckham beats Philip Simmons in 4-A lacrosse playoffs
VIDEO: Beckham beats Philip Simmons in 4-A lacrosse playoffs
VIDEO: Wando beats White Knoll in 5-A lacrosse playoffs
VIDEO: Wando beats White Knoll in 5-A lacrosse playoffs
VIDEO: Stingrays prepare for 1st round of the playoffs
VIDEO: Stingrays prepare for 1st round of the playoffs
Coastal Carolina baseball
Chanticleers Downs College of Charleston 12-4 on Wednesday Night