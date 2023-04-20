SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man arrested in deadly N. Charleston shooting

Michael Nathan Morrison, 20, is charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during...
Michael Nathan Morrison, 20, is charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, police say.(Storyblocks)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say the man responsible for the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old is in custody.

Michael Nathan Morrison, 20, is charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, police say.

Police responded to a report of a shooting on April 12 at 3:55 p.m. in the 5600 block of Parana Street.

Once on scene, officers found a man who had been shot, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

He was taken by EMS and pronounced dead at the hospital. Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the man as 18-year-old Tyrell Brown.

After issuing warrants for Morrison’s arrest, he turned himself in on Thursday, Jacobs says.

He is booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center. A booking photo has not yet been made available.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to Deer Run Apartments off Jenny Lind Street, near Otranto Road and Rivers...
1 wounded in Tuesday night shooting at N. Charleston apartment complex
The Porter-Gaud School says they went into lockdown on Wednesday after receiving a call from...
Suspect who prompted Charleston school’s lockdown arrested, deputies say
Private First Class Noah Evans, from Georgia, died Tuesday, according to a news release on the...
Marine recruit dies during physical fitness test on Parris Island
Daniel Altman was last seen on April 11.
Report: Missing Georgetown Co. man’s car involved in high-speed chase
FILE - In this June 19, 2015 file photo, police tape surrounds the parking lot behind the AME...
Mother Emanuel shooting survivors file lawsuit against META, YouTube

Latest News

A crash in the southbound lanes of the Ravenel Bridge has blocked the two right lanes leaving...
Crash cleared on Ravenel Bridge
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and...
Avelo Airlines adds nonstop flight from Charleston to Wilmington, Del.
Ziyah Rivers, 18, was charged with reckless homicide in connection to a March 9 crash at the...
Woman charged in deadly March auto-pedestrian crash
Charleston County Public Library is celebrating the opening of its newest branch.
Charleston Co. Library cuts ribbon on newest branch