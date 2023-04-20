Man arrested in deadly N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say the man responsible for the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old is in custody.

Michael Nathan Morrison, 20, is charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, police say.

Police responded to a report of a shooting on April 12 at 3:55 p.m. in the 5600 block of Parana Street.

Once on scene, officers found a man who had been shot, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

He was taken by EMS and pronounced dead at the hospital. Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the man as 18-year-old Tyrell Brown.

After issuing warrants for Morrison’s arrest, he turned himself in on Thursday, Jacobs says.

He is booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center. A booking photo has not yet been made available.

