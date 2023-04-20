SC Lottery
Man crashes into woman’s car after mistaking her for ex-girlfriend, police say

Police arrested 59-year-old Daryl Stokebrand on accusations of terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and attempted second-degree assault.
By Laura Halm and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - A Nebraska man was arrested after what police are calling a road rage crash in which he allegedly rear-ended and sideswiped the car of a woman he mistakenly thought was his ex-girlfriend.

Police say the 34-year-old victim reported that at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, she was driving in Lincoln, Nebraska, when her car was rear-ended by a black SUV. She kept driving, slowing down to 10 miles per hour to let the SUV go around, but police say the driver of the SUV started pushing her car.

According to police, the driver of the SUV, later identified as 59-year-old Daryl Stokebrand, eventually pulled alongside the victim, sideswiped her car and stopped in front of her.

Stokebrand got out of the SUV and approached the victim’s car. KOLN reports he realized immediately that she was not who he thought she was.

He later told police he thought the driver was his ex-girlfriend.

Police say the suspect apologized to the victim and offered to pay her for the damage to her car, estimated by police to be roughly $6,000. He then drove away.

Stokebrand was later stopped by police and arrested on accusations of terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and attempted second-degree assault.

