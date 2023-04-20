SC Lottery
Medical center announced multi-million dollar inpatient project

Summerville Medical Center announced a $66.8 million 56-bed inpatient project.
Summerville Medical Center announced a $66.8 million 56-bed inpatient project.(Summerville Medical Center)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Medical Center announced a $66.8 million 56-bed inpatient project on Wednesday.

For the past decade, the hospital has invested over $200 million to expand their facility, services and team, news release states.

The hospital says once the project is completed the medical center will then have 174 licensed beds.

The hospital says the project will include the following:

• 30 Medical/Surgical private beds in the existing 3rd floor shell space

• 14 Intensive Care Unit beds on the new 4th floor

• 12 Progressive Care Unit private beds on the new 4th floor

• 5th floor shell for future expansion

• 64,000 square feet of new space

“Summerville Medical Center is situated in one of the fastest growing areas in Charleston, and as we work to meet the health needs of our community, it is vital that we add capacity and clinical programs. We are committed to providing the highest quality and most comprehensive care in the heart of Dorchester County for all those who need us, for many years to come,” Jeff Taylor, CEO at Summerville Medical Center says.

Construction will mobilize in August and is estimated to be completed in spring 2025, a news release states.

