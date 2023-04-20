SC Lottery
N. Charleston mayoral candidates to share a stage Thursday

The seven declared candidates vying to become North Charleston’s next mayor will be on stage together Thursday night.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The seven declared candidates vying to become North Charleston’s next mayor will be on stage together Thursday night.

The Racial Justice Network will bring the group together at the Alfred Williams Community Center on Thursday.

Questions will likely focus heavily on crime and social issues but will also likely cover the education and development issues the next mayor will have to tackle.

The currently declared candidates are Reggie Burgess, Rhonda Jerome, Teddie Pryor, John Singletary, BRandon Trollinger, Jesse Williams and Russell Coletti.

Thursday’s debate runs from 7-9 p.m.

