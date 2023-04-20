N. Charleston woman accused of pointing gun at another woman

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 29-year-old North Charleston woman is accused of pointing a firearm at another woman in the front of a home.

Velease Summers was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder in connection to the 2022 incident, jail records show.

A report states North Charleston police responded to a home on Margaret Drive just after 5 p.m. on April 6, 2022 for a disturbance.

The victim told officers that when Summers arrived she pulled out a gun and began waving it around before pointing it at the victim and pulling the trigger, police say.

The gun didn’t fire and Summers was unable to fix it and then waved her gun in the air again before leaving the scene, a report states.

A report states a cell phone video showed Summers waving the gun and threatening people but did not show her pointing the gun or pulling the trigger.

Witnesses, however, told officers that Summers pointed the gun at the victim and pulled the trigger.

Summers is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.