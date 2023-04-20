SC Lottery
New documents filed in lawsuit, Murdaugh’s former law firm requests dismissal of case

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Newly filed court documents explain why the law firm formerly known as PMPED wants a lawsuit involving disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh thrown out.

The lawsuit was filed Oct. 7, 2022 by Manuel Santis-Christiani, a resident of Mexico, after he hired what’s now known as The Parker Law Group, to represent him following a car crash.

The suit alleges attorneys failed to inform him about the amount they recovered for him and that he never received the money from the settlement.

In their most-recent efforts to dismiss the case, officials with the law group claim in court documents that Santis-Christiani did not file the proper paperwork to detail how the law firm committed the alleged ‘legal malpractice’ as detailed in the lawsuit. The court documents also state the documents were missing a legal expert’s opinion on the case, which is required in complaints, according to the filings.

However, the plaintiff argued that he filed an expert affidavit within the 60-day order by Judge Courtney Clyburn Pope, according to his response.

Santis-Christiani goes on to say that the defendants “renewed” motion is nothing more than a disguise to have Judge Pope’s order, which found the complaint to be legally sufficient, reversed.

There is no word as to when the judge is expected to issue a ruling on the motion.

For more background information on the lawsuit, click here.

