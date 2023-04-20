SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

New Dorchester Dist. 4 superintendent shares goals for district, students

New Superintendent Jeffrey Beckwith started his career with the district before overseeing more...
New Superintendent Jeffrey Beckwith started his career with the district before overseeing more than a dozen elementary schools in the Charleston County School District.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - The new superintendent of Dorchester School District Four has shared his goals and visions for the district as he settles into his new job.

New Superintendent Jeffrey Beckwith started his career with the district before overseeing more than a dozen elementary schools in the Charleston County School District.

Beckwith was previously a teacher and the principal of Williams Memorial Elementary School before he was hired in Charleston County. He officially started his new position last week, and he said he spent that time finding out where they needed to improve.

Beckwith said the biggest issues he sees coming in is retaining teachers and improving the district’s test scores. He adds he trusts the teachers to educate to the best of their abilities, and the test scores should take care of themselves if the teachers stick around.

He said the district’s rural location means students don’t always get the same opportunities as others in Summerville, Charleston and North Charleston. However, he said it’s his responsibility as an administrator to open up those options.

Beckwith said he wants to partner with the businesses coming into the upper parts of the county to offer more apprenticeships for students and more opportunities outside of class.

“We do so much work in the classroom with instruction, but our students need more,” Beckwith said. “Whether it’s extracurricular activities – sports, the arts, acting, choral, instrumental or whatever it may be – we just need to provide our students with high-interest opportunities to really excel, which hopefully will carry over into the classroom and allow them to be more successful.”

Over the next five years, Beckwith expects the district’s schools to improve on their report card rating, along with expanding the district’s programming.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to Deer Run Apartments off Jenny Lind Street, near Otranto Road and Rivers...
1 wounded in Tuesday night shooting at N. Charleston apartment complex
The Porter-Gaud School says they went into lockdown on Wednesday after receiving a call from...
Suspect who prompted Charleston school’s lockdown arrested, deputies say
Private First Class Noah Evans, from Georgia, died Tuesday, according to a news release on the...
Marine recruit dies during physical fitness test on Parris Island
Daniel Altman was last seen on April 11.
Report: Missing Georgetown Co. man’s car involved in high-speed chase
FILE - In this June 19, 2015 file photo, police tape surrounds the parking lot behind the AME...
Mother Emanuel shooting survivors file lawsuit against META, YouTube

Latest News

Carl “Dash” Smalls Jr., who was from the Charleston area, played football at the University of...
Charleston family ‘devasted’ after son’s killer gets early release from prison
Attorney General Alan Wilson claims “proper procedure” did not happen in the release of Jeroid...
SC attorney gen. motions for arrest of convicted killer after early release
SCDOT officials say they technically have six options on the table, but “Alternative 2” is the...
SCDOT finds preferred alternative for I-526 improvements
Michael Nathan Morrison, 20, is charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during...
Man arrested in deadly N. Charleston shooting