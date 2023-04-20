New Dorchester Dist. 4 superintendent shares goals for district, students

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - The new superintendent of Dorchester School District Four has shared his goals and visions for the district as he settles into his new job.

New Superintendent Jeffrey Beckwith started his career with the district before overseeing more than a dozen elementary schools in the Charleston County School District.

Beckwith was previously a teacher and the principal of Williams Memorial Elementary School before he was hired in Charleston County. He officially started his new position last week, and he said he spent that time finding out where they needed to improve.

Beckwith said the biggest issues he sees coming in is retaining teachers and improving the district’s test scores. He adds he trusts the teachers to educate to the best of their abilities, and the test scores should take care of themselves if the teachers stick around.

He said the district’s rural location means students don’t always get the same opportunities as others in Summerville, Charleston and North Charleston. However, he said it’s his responsibility as an administrator to open up those options.

Beckwith said he wants to partner with the businesses coming into the upper parts of the county to offer more apprenticeships for students and more opportunities outside of class.

“We do so much work in the classroom with instruction, but our students need more,” Beckwith said. “Whether it’s extracurricular activities – sports, the arts, acting, choral, instrumental or whatever it may be – we just need to provide our students with high-interest opportunities to really excel, which hopefully will carry over into the classroom and allow them to be more successful.”

Over the next five years, Beckwith expects the district’s schools to improve on their report card rating, along with expanding the district’s programming.

