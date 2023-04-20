Officials: Growing Berkeley Co. population has likely contributed to fatal crashes

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County has the highest number of traffic deaths across the state so far this year, and officials say they fear the number will continue to rise if some of the underlying issues aren’t addressed.

Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell says there have been a total of 29 fatal crashes since the beginning of the year.

“Everybody appears now to be in a rush getting to their destination so definitely the amount of traffic that Berkeley County is seeing is definitely not helping,” Hartwell says.

Lance Corporal Nick Pye, Community Relations Officer for Troop 6 for the South Carolina Highway Patrol, also notes more traffic in the Lowcountry.

“More people are moving here, the population is increasing year in year out, so more people on our roadways,” Pye says.

Pye says, combining a lot of people on the roads with dangerous drivers and driving, then unfortunately accidents are bound to happen.

“We talk about really three things causing them and really three things only. That being speeding, distracted driving and driving on the influence,” Pye says.

Census data shows Berkeley County’s population has grown by more than 50,000 residents between 2010 and 2020. Since then, the population has continued to grow, by more than 5,000 each year between 2020 and 2022.

Hartwell says the population means an overall increase in deaths the coroner deals with across the board. This year in particular, traffic deaths are putting a strain on resources.

“We have had several fatal accidents that included fire. So normally where it takes us a short amount of time to identify it, somebody is taken us maybe weeks, days months because now we have to do DNA analysis, dental analysis, a lot of different work we have to go into identifying those fatal victims,” Hartwell explains.

His office has five deputy coroners who respond to not only every traffic scene, but most every death scene across the county. He says he is talking to county leaders about funding for more staff and supplies.

“We have been very fortunate with them in the past. We are actually in the budget season now. And I sent an email over to them last week as well, stating the increase just in traffic’s that we are seeing,” Hartwell says.

Hartley says amid the rising population, there are ways people can be a part of preventing traffic deaths. He works closely with local and state law enforcement to report problem areas if their data suggests any.

Trooper Pye says driving a car is the most dangerous thing an average person does every day. While accidents may always happen, wearing a seatbelt is a huge step to combatting fatalities.

“We’re out here, pulling people over that are breaking the law, educating the public on what they need to do day in and day out, but we have to have the public’s help in order to make the roadways as safe as they possibly can be,” Trooper Pye explains.

Pye reiterates that staying focused on the road, calling a ride when you can’t drive, staying within the speed limit and reporting erratic drivers are all ways to keep yourself and others safe.

Hartwell agrees, the officials need the help of drivers while they work to fund roadway expansions with projects like the one cent tax for improvements to keep up with the population.

You can reach the South Carolina Highway Patrol at *HP*47 to report anything concerning you see on the roads.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.