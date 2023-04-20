Officials investigating fire on roof of downtown Charleston MUSC building

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple agencies responded to a report of a fire on the roof of a medical center in downtown Charleston Wednesday night.

Firefighters were called to the MUSC Hollings Cancer Center for a report of smoke around 9:30 p.m., according to Chief Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh. Crews found a fire on the roof, and it was quickly contained, Julazadeh said.

Officials said no one was hurt.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.