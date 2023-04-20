SC Lottery
Officials investigating fire on roof of downtown Charleston MUSC building

Firefighters were called to the MUSC Hollings Cancer Center for a report of smoke around 9:30...
Firefighters were called to the MUSC Hollings Cancer Center for a report of smoke around 9:30 p.m., according to Chief Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh.(Live 5)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple agencies responded to a report of a fire on the roof of a medical center in downtown Charleston Wednesday night.

Firefighters were called to the MUSC Hollings Cancer Center for a report of smoke around 9:30 p.m., according to Chief Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh. Crews found a fire on the roof, and it was quickly contained, Julazadeh said.

Officials said no one was hurt.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

