SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Old NASA satellite plunges to Earth over Sahara Desert

This illustration provided by NASA depicts the RHESSI (Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar...
This illustration provided by NASA depicts the RHESSI (Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager) solar observation satellite.(NASA via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – An old NASA satellite that studied the sun for more than a decade fell to Earth over the Sahara Desert, the space agency reported Thursday.

NASA officials said they have received no reports of damage or injury so far from the reentry, which occurred in the wee hours of the morning in Sudan.

Most of the 660-pound satellite, called RHESSI, was expected to burn up while plummeting through the atmosphere. But experts anticipated some pieces would survive and slam into the ground.

Launched in 2002, RHESSI was turned off in 2018 following a communication problem. Before falling silent, it studied solar flares and coronal mass ejections from the sun.

RHESSI stands for the Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to Deer Run Apartments off Jenny Lind Street, near Otranto Road and Rivers...
1 wounded in Tuesday night shooting at N. Charleston apartment complex
The Porter-Gaud School says they went into lockdown on Wednesday after receiving a call from...
Suspect who prompted Charleston school’s lockdown arrested, deputies say
Private First Class Noah Evans, from Georgia, died Tuesday, according to a news release on the...
Marine recruit dies during physical fitness test on Parris Island
Daniel Altman was last seen on April 11.
Report: Missing Georgetown Co. man’s car involved in high-speed chase
FILE - In this June 19, 2015 file photo, police tape surrounds the parking lot behind the AME...
Mother Emanuel shooting survivors file lawsuit against META, YouTube

Latest News

The 15-year-old, whose name has not been released, is charged with murder, according to Sheriff...
15-year-old charged after Florida woman’s murder in Orangeburg Co.
SCDOT officials say they technically have six options on the table, but “Alternative 2” is the...
SCDOT finds preferred alternative for I-526 improvements
In this image taken from video, a massive funnel-shaped storm cloud makes its way over a road,...
Tornadoes kill 3 in central US; new storms possible Thursday
More than 50 million. people are under a severe storm threat from Texas to Wisconsin.
Deadly storms ravage plains, head towards Midwest
President Joe Biden speaks about his economic agenda at International Union of Operating...
Biden 2024 campaign announcement coming as soon as next week