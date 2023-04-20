Police: 117 car break-ins reported in Mt. Pleasant this year

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - After a recent string of car break-ins in residential complexes in Mount Pleasant, officers are warning residents to lock it or lose it.

There have been 117 reported car break-ins in Mount Pleasant in 2023 so far, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Mount Pleasant Police Department officials said car theft is the most frequent property crime in Mount Pleasant.

Mount Pleasant resident Jason Daily explains how he found his car the morning after it was broken into.

“Things were definitely ajar and not how I left them,” Daily said. “So someone had been rifling through my car in the middle of the night.”

He said at the time, he was not in the habit of locking his car door.

“Generally, it’s not something I think about. Especially being in this part of Mount Pleasant and the neighborhood around us is fairly safe,” Daily said.

Mount Pleasant Police officials said most of the 117 reported car break-ins were in residential complexes, and most of the cars were left unlocked. To break it down, 79 of those cars were unlocked, and 38 were locked. 103 break ins were in residential complexes, and only 14 were in commercial areas.

“The cars are grouped together more, versus a long driveway. That’s going to be more time-consuming. So, it’s easier to just walk down a line and pull-on handles,” Ashley Croy, with the Mount Pleasant Police Department, said.

She said residential complexes closest to major roads leading out of town- like near the 526 or Long Point area- are most likely to be targeted by car thieves.

“Personally, I think it’s just an easy out. People that are coming here, they’re coming here to break into cars, get what they want and leave,” Croy said.

She said she encourages residents, no matter how safe they feel, to lock their cars, and remove all valuables and extra key fobs from their vehicles. And she has advice for if you happen to catch a crook in the act-

“We never want you to approach them. You don’t know this person; we don’t know how they’re going to react,” Croy said. “So, if you can give us a full description, let us know where they are, let us know what vehicle they were around, and then officers can come and respond accordingly.”

There have been around 30 car break-ins in Mount Pleasant in April alone.

If you have any information about previous break-ins, contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 843-743-7200.

