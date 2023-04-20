SC Lottery
Rep. JA Moore files bill to pardon some simple marijuana convictions every 4/20

Moore (D-Charleston) filed a bill on Thursday to require the Department of Probation, Parole...
Moore (D-Charleston) filed a bill on Thursday to require the Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services to pardon 20% of inmates convicted of simple marijuana possession every year on April 20.(Live 5 (file))
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - State Rep. JA Moore wants South Carolina to take a page from the federal government’s playbook in issuing pardons for simple marijuana possession.

Moore (D-Charleston) filed a bill on Thursday to require the Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services to pardon 20% of inmates convicted of simple marijuana possession every year on April 20. The date, 4/20, is often seen as a celebration of marijuana.

Simply possession of marijuana in South Carolina means someone is accused of possessing 28 grams or less of marijuana, according to the South Carolina Judicial Department. 

The first offense is a fine between $100 and $200 or jail for no more than 30 days. The second or following offense is a fine between $200 and $1,000 or jail for no more than a year. The second offense can include a fine and jail time.

“It’s backwards to continue to incarcerate people just for simple marijuana possession,” Moore said. “Pardoning these folks is the right thing to do, especially when their ‘crime’ is legal in nearly half of the states. This should continue to get bipartisan support.”

This is a bipartisan bill with State Rep. Bill Herbkersman (R-Beaufort) co-sponsored the legislation.

President Joe Biden issued a full pardon for all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession last year, according to a news release from the SC House Democrats.

The bill has been introduced and referred to the House Judiciary Committee. 

Click here to view the bill.

