RiverDogs Rally Spoiled by Walk-Off Wild Pitch

Kannapolis, NC- The Charleston RiverDogs erased a four-run deficit late in Wednesday’s game at Atrium Health Ballpark, only to lose 8-7 on a walk-off wild pitch with two outs in the ninth inning. RiverDogs pitchers issued nine walks in the contest, their most in a game this season. The RiverDogs fall two games below. 500 for the first time since becoming an affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021.

Matt Wyatt took the mound in the ninth to begin his third inning of work after retiring all six hitters that he faced in the seventh and eighth innings. Brooks Baldwin worked a leadoff walk and stole second base with one out. He advanced to third on Mario Camilletti’s groundball to the right side. With the count 0-1 on Drake Logan, Wyatt induced a swing-and-miss on a pitch in the dirt, but the ball popped away from catcher Angel Galarraga, allowing Baldwin to slide in with the winning run.

The RiverDogs (4-6) had pulled even with a furious rally in the eighth inning. Trailing 7-3 entering the frame, Charleston loaded the bases against reliever Mark McLaughlin with a single and two walks. Cooper Kinney cut the deficit in half with a two-run single to center with one out. A walk to Carlos Colmenarez loaded the bases once more, and Jalen Battles made it 7-6 with a sharp single off the glove of shortstop Jordan Sprinkle. Zach Cable entered from the Kannapolis (7-3) bullpen and walked Christopher Barete to force in the tying run. Pinch-hitter Ryan Spikes took a called strike three to close the inning with three men on base.

Each team scored one run in the first inning. Dominic Keegan launched his first home run to stake the RiverDogs to a 1-0 advantage in the top half, only for Tim Elko to respond with an RBI double in the bottom half. Logan Glass crushed a three-run home run in the second to give the Cannon Ballers a 4-1 lead.

Battles dropped a two-run double down the right field line in the fourth inning to briefly pull the RiverDogs within 4-3. Kannapolis responded with two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to take the 7-3 advantage into the late innings.

Trevor Martin, the RiverDogs starter, worked 3.0 innings in a no-decision. He surrendered four runs on four hits and two walks. Kikito Severino was charged with two runs in 1.2 innings, issuing three walks. Junior William also walked three in 1.1 innings on the mound. Wyatt took his second loss of the season, surrendering the final run without allowing a hit.

For a second straight game, the RiverDogs outhit the Cannon Ballers in defeat. Battles led the eight-hit attack with two hits and three runs batted in. Kannapolis finished the game with just five hits.

The RiverDogs will aim for their first win of the road trip on Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. RHP Marcus Johnson (0-0, 0.00) will make his third start of the season for Charleston. Kannapolis has yet to name a starting pitcher for the contest.

