SC attorney gen. motions for arrest of convicted killer after early release

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The state attorney general is asking the South Carolina Supreme Court for a bench warrant to put a convicted killer back in prison after his early release.

Attorney General Alan Wilson claims “proper procedure” did not happen in the release of Jeroid John Price.

“He absolutely should not have been released from prison, and we need to get him back behind bars as quickly as possible,” Wilson says.

A jury convicted Price in the 2002 murder of Carl “Dash” Smalls Jr., a West Ashley native and former University of South and North Carolina football player.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections released Price on March 15; he served less than 20 years of his 35-year sentence.

In a statement issued Wednesday night, 5th Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson says Price provided “significant” help to law enforcement.

While state law does require convicted killers to serve 30 years in prison, there is also another law that allows for reduced sentencing for an inmate who assists authorities.

The help led the solicitor’s office to choose to file a motion for a formal sentence reduction hearing for Price. Before that hearing could ever happen, Gipson claims an order was issued, which led to Price’s release.

Wilson says Gipson’s statement proves “proper procedure” was not followed.

The order to release Price was signed by Judge Casey Manning. Manning is no longer listed on the active South Carolina Supreme court circuit court roster.

“While we are still unsure about several circumstances surrounding his release, we are certain Judge Manning’s order is void,” Wilson says.

Sealed Documents

Documents detailing Price’s release are now public.

In a court order, Gipson formally asked the South Carolina Supreme Court to unseal the records related to Price’s early release.

A hearing on the documents that detail Price’s early release was set for Thursday afternoon. However, Gipson and a defense attorney for Price agreed on a court order to unseal the documents before that hearing took place.

The documents are now available. The order cites Price’s cooperation and it was approved on Dec. 30, 2022.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

