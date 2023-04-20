SC Lottery
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Tyson and Hugs

Tyson is a 3-year-old "gentle giant" who shelter officials say loves everyone from other dogs to children.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - In this week’s edition of Waggin’ Wednesday, two four-legged friends from Berkeley Animal Center are looking for their forever homes.

First, Tyson is a 3-year-old “gentle giant” who shelter officials say loves everyone from other dogs to children. He loves to play in the water but loves a ball to play with just as much.

When not playing, he loves to get comfortable on a blanket on the couch.

He has been at the shelter for several months.

Hugs is a 3-year-old Hound mix described as super sweet and goofy. The shelter says he loves every person he crosses paths with.

A big yard would be ideal for Hugs because he loves to run and play all day.

Hugs has been waiting for his loving family for just over three months.

To adopt Tyson or Hugs, contact the Berkeley Animal Shelter, located at 131 Central Berkeley Dr. in Moncks Corner, at 843-719-5050.

The shelter is open Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

