CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another sunny and warm day is on tap with highs climbing into the mid 80s inland today with upper 70s at the beaches.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 85.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 83.

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 82.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 78.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 76.

