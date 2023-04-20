Woman charged in deadly March auto-pedestrian crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has charged an 18-year-old woman in connection to a multi-car crash that killed a pedestrian.

Ziyah Rivers is charged with reckless homicide in connection to the March 9 crash.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. on March 9 at the intersection of Rivers and Aviation Avenues.

Arriving officers arrived to find a man, the pedestrian, who had died at the scene, police said.

Rivers was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

