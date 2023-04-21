SC Lottery
2 new crayfish species discovered off NC mountains

The Falls crayfish is one of two new species discovered in North Carolina.
The Falls crayfish is one of two new species discovered in North Carolina.(NC Museum of Natural Sciences)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (Gray News) – Two new species of crayfish were found only in North Carolina and nowhere else on the planet, according to the NC Museum of Natural Sciences.

Bronwyn Williams, the research curator of non-molluscan invertebrates at the museum, said the new species - the Stony Fork crayfish and the Falls crayfish - can only be found in the upper Yadkin River basin.

According to Williams, they are both highly restricted in their geographic ranges and acclimated to specific environmental conditions.

A news release from the museum states both species were historically lumped in with a widespread species complex called Cambarus species C.

The museum explains a species complex is a group of what is assumed to be closely related organisms that are similar in appearance, making it difficult to separate into a species.

Williams and his colleagues used newly collected data and historic specimens to show the two species were more similar to a big water crayfish group found in the south-central Appalachians of North Carolina.

“From what we can tell, these particular stream captures have not previously been documented either geologically or biologically,” Williams adds.

