3 youths accused of breaking into vehicles

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department on Thursday arrested three youths who allegedly broke into one vehicle and attempted to break into others.

Officers responded to High Maple Circle around 11:15 p.m. after receiving a call about people pulling on vehicle door handles.

Officers located the suspects’ vehicle pulling into an apartment complex on Lowell Drive. The three youths ran away but were later caught, officers said.

Officers said the vehicle had been stolen, allegedly by one of the youths, another four vehicles had been tampered with and items had been taken from one of the vehicles.

One of the youths was taken to the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center and the others were released on the custodial promise.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.