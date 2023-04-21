Additional arrest made in Isle of Palms beach shooting

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Police have made another arrest in connection to an April shooting on an Isle of Palms beach.

Zyaire Malik Criswell, 18, from Summerville, was arrested Friday morning by the Isle of Palms Police Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and Summerville Police Department. He was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol.

The April 7 shooting injured five people including four teenage boys and a 28-year-old woman. The teenagers were two 15-year-olds, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old.

Police said the shooting took place near the IOP pier around 5:15 p.m. Friday. Authorities were working to get two fights on the beach under control when shots rang out.

The Isle of Palms Police Department says two other people have already been arrested following the shooting. Shawn Alexander Goods-Martin, 18, was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon. Goods-Martin was booked in the Al Cannon Detention Center and later posted bond for $25,000.

A juvenile, whose name was not released, was also arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a stolen firearm.

Police have not confirmed whether the two arrested were involved in the shooting. Sgt. Matt Storen confirmed others were detained that night but were later released.

Emails obtained from Charleston Police show they also arrested someone the night of the shooting, a 17-year-old who was driving a stolen car matching the description of one of the suspects from the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.