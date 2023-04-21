Beaufort Co. man sentenced for possesion of child pornography

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 23-year-old Beaufort man will spend more than a dozen years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

Leonardo Rubio was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison after pleading guilty.

Evidence showed for a period of at least five years between 2016 and 2021, Rubio sought, received, produced and distributed images and videos using multiple cell phones, social media applications and online storage.

Naval Criminal Investigative Service received a tip from an online cloud storage company that at least 10 images had been uploaded, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Brook Andrews said. A search warrant was issued for Rubio’s home located at the Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort.

“During a forensic examination of devices seized from Rubio, analysts located a total of 26,114 images and 1,505 videos containing child pornography involving prepubescent male and female victims ranging in age from 3 months to 14 years old,” Andrews said.

Andrews said Rubio admitted to agents that he had assaulted an underage relative.

U.S. District Judge Bruce Howe Hendricks sentenced Rubio to 168 months in prison and a life term of court-ordered supervision. Rubio was also ordered to pay $69,000 to 23 victims seeking restitution.

This case was investigated by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Allessandra Stewart prosecuted the case.

