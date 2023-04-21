SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Biden to sign order prioritizing ‘environmental justice’

President Biden is expected to announce a reelection bid for 2024 sometime next week. (CNN, POOL, SENATE TV, @SPEAKERMCCARTHY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday plans to sign an executive order that would make “environmental justice” the mission of federal agencies, the White House said.

The Democratic administration wants to ensure that poverty, race and ethnic status do not lead to worse exposure to pollution and environmental harm.

Biden is trying to draw a contrast between his agenda and that of Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. GOP lawmakers have called for less regulation of oil production to lower energy prices, while the Biden administration says the GOP policies would give benefits to highly profitable oil companies and surrender the renewable energy sector to the Chinese.

Biden will sign the executive order to continue delivering on “the most ambitious environmental justice agenda in our nation’s history,” the White House said in a statement.

The order tells executive branch agencies to use data and scientific research to understand how pollution hurts people’s health, so that work can be done to limit any damage. It also establishes the White House Office of Environmental Justice, which will help coordinate efforts across the government.

Under the order, executive agencies would be required to inform nearby communities if toxic substances were released from a federal facility.

The EPA last year formed its own Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights, merging three existing EPA programs to oversee a portion of Democrats’ $60 billion investment in environmental justice initiatives created by last year’s Inflation Reduction Act.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ziyah Rivers, 18, was charged with reckless homicide in connection to a March 9 crash at the...
Woman charged in deadly March auto-pedestrian crash
The Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick law firm in Hampton County confirmed that Alex...
New documents filed in lawsuit, Murdaugh’s former law firm requests dismissal of case
Private First Class Noah Evans, from Georgia, died Tuesday, according to a news release on the...
Marine recruit dies during physical fitness test on Parris Island
(L-to-R): Javon Armel Chattine, 20; Jakiel Treyvon Chattine, 19; Marquise Tyron Mitchum, 18;...
4 facing multiple charges after discovery of remains in Kingstree, deputies say
Michael Nathan Morrison, 20, is charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during...
Man arrested in deadly N. Charleston shooting

Latest News

North Dakota’s Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed a bill Wednesday banning gender-affirming...
North Dakota governor signs gender-affirming care ban
This handout photo released by telegram channel of Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov...
Russia’s air force accidentally bombs its own city
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Docs: Convicted killer put correctional agency on ‘notice’ about escaped inmate
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: ‘Deplorable conditions’: Over 30 dogs seized from Dorchester Co. home
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Rep. JA Moore files bill to pardon some simple marijuana convictions every 4/20