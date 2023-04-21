Charleston Co. 911 center to implement AI to reduce workload

SC Lottery
Charleston County’s Consolidated 911 Center is moving forward on a plan to help reduce the workload for its call takers amid a shortage of employees.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County’s Consolidated 911 Center is moving forward on a plan to help reduce the workload for its call takers amid a shortage of employees.

Consolidated 911 Center Director Jim Lake said they are authorized to have 124 people to handle the workload, but as of right now, they only have 67 doing that work, with two dozen in training.

Lake said these call takers are not only handling emergency and non-emergency calls, but they are also answering what they call administrative calls. These are calls when there is no emergency and there are no first responders being sent to help right away, such as reporting a stray dog or a feral cat in a neighborhood.

Officials said they process around 350,000 of these kinds of calls a year, compared to around 250,000 to their emergency line.

The county said call takers on average spend just over two minutes on administrative calls, but they are told to put that call on hold if an emergency comes in. That process can tie up a call taker in an emergency and can lead to increased call times.

Lake said they are spending an estimated $3,400 a month to implement AI and machine learning to help reduce the workload on their employees.

“What we’re looking to do is by using an Amazon Connect and artificial intelligence is to take those calls, filter them, but traffic cop them, or redirect them to the resources they actually need,” Lake said.

County officials said they will stop taking the administrative calls starting July 1, but they will continue to take the non-emergency calls that come into the center.

