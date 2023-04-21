SC Lottery
Charleston man sentenced for exploitation of minor through social app

Samer Refaat Selwanes, 48, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after his guilty plea in September to a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge sentenced a Charleston man to federal prison who had been accused of coercing a child over social media to create sexually-explicit images of herself.

Samer Refaat Selwanes, 48, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after his guilty plea in September to a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators said the child was 13 years old when she began communicating with another user, later identified as Selwanes, on Facebook Messenger. The victim, now an adult, told investigators she was coerced by Selwanes to create sexually-explicit images of herself.

Agents searched Selwane’s home and digital devices and conducted a review of the victim’s cell phone, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Brook Andrews said.

“The electronic forensic evidence showed that from June 2013 to August 2016, Selwanes, who falsely purported to be a minor himself, communicated with the victim, who was a minor at that time, on Facebook Messenger and coerced her to create and transmit to him images of herself engaged in sexually explicit conduct,” Andrews said.

U.S. District Judge Bruce Howe Hendricks sentenced Selwanes to 120 months in prison to be followed by a life term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

