Charleston woman celebrates 100th birthday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston woman’s family is preparing to celebrate a Charleston woman who just reached the century mark.

Mary Kate McNeil just turned 100 years old. She was born in Marion County on April 20, 1923.

Marriage brought her to Charleston in 1942 where she and her husband raised 18 children.

She credits her long life to a vegan lifestyle and herbal medicines.

Her family says they are planning a big celebration this weekend.

Happy 100th birthday, Miss Mary Kate!

