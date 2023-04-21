SC Lottery
Crews respond to early-morning trailer fire in Summerville

A trailer believed to be used by squatters burned in an early-morning fire, authorities said.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A trailer believed to be used by squatters burned in an early-morning fire, authorities said.

Summerville Fire crews responded to an abandoned trailer in the woods near North Maple Street Friday morning and found it almost completely burned.

Officials said they believed the trailer was being used by squatters.

Crews extinguished the fire that was remaining and put out hot spots.

There was no word on any injuries.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

