Deputies make arrest in rural Beaufort Co. shooting

Raul Francisco Doporto, 21, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during...
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A week after a Beaufort County shooting sent a 21-year-old to the hospital, deputies say they arrested the man responsible.

Raul Francisco Doporto, 21, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. At the time of this arrest, Doporto was out on bond for attempted murder and other related charges, according to investigators.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded on April 13 at 2:30 p.m. to Paradise Lane in the Grays Hill area.

They found a 21-year-old man who had been shot in the gut while working outdoors. An investigation revealed Doporto had a brief exchange with the victim and then shot him at least once, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was taken to the hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Doporto was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center.

“Additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation progresses,” the sheriff’s office says.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Investigator A. Kremer at 843-255-3294 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

