Deputies: No one hurt in Georgetown Co. shooting

Deputies were called to Jaycee Circle in the Sampit area for a report of a shooting Friday...
Deputies were called to Jaycee Circle in the Sampit area for a report of a shooting Friday afternoon, sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley said.(WMBF/File)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting was reported in the Sampit area.

Deputies were called to the area of Jaycee Circle for a report of a shooting Friday afternoon, sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley said.

Officials said all parties fled the scene and drove toward Andrews.

Lesley said no one was hurt in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

