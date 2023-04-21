Deputies: No one hurt in Georgetown Co. shooting

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting was reported in the Sampit area.

Deputies were called to the area of Jaycee Circle for a report of a shooting Friday afternoon, sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley said.

Officials said all parties fled the scene and drove toward Andrews.

Lesley said no one was hurt in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

