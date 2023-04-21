FIRST ALERT: Crash on I-526 disrupts eastbound traffic near MM 12

SC Lottery
Undated still from crime scene in Colorado Springs.
A South Carolina Department of Transportation camera shows the crash near mile maker 12 near the Glenn McConnell Parkway exit.(KKTV)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on I-526 eastbound is causing major backup for drivers Thursday night.

A South Carolina Department of Transportation camera shows the crash near mile maker 12 near the Glenn McConnell Parkway exit.

The crash is listed with injuries, according to Charleston dispatch.

The number of vehicles involved, and the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

