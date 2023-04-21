FIRST ALERT: Most of Lowcountry under slight storm threat Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry could see a slightly elevated risk of storms Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The Storm Prediction Center placed Charleston, Berkeley, Williamsburg, Georgetown and Beaufort Counties, as well as portions of Dorchester and Colleton Counties, under the second-lowest level of storm threat.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says a cold front will bring rounds of scattered rain and storms to the area.

“Storms will likely move west to east across the area Saturday afternoon with storms beginning to move offshore by 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.,” Sovine said. “Any storms that develop tomorrow could be strong to severe with gusty winds possible.”

The threat for the most severe storms comes between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., he says.

WHAT: Cold front to bring severe rounds of scattered rain/storms on Saturday, starting Saturday morning.

TIMING: The severe threat is between 2-6 PM Saturday.

Storms could include gusty winds and hail.

Once the storms move out, dry weather is expected Saturday night and sunshine will return with highs in the 70s on Sunday.

