FIRST ALERT: Most of Lowcountry under slight storm threat Saturday

The Storm Prediction Center placed Charleston, Berkeley, Williamsburg, Georgetown and Beaufort Counties, as well as portions of Dorchester and Colleton Counties, under the second-lowest level of storm threat.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry could see a slightly elevated risk of storms Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The Storm Prediction Center placed Charleston, Berkeley, Williamsburg, Georgetown and Beaufort Counties, as well as portions of Dorchester and Colleton Counties, under the second-lowest level of storm threat.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says a cold front will bring rounds of scattered rain and storms to the area.

“Storms will likely move west to east across the area Saturday afternoon with storms beginning to move offshore by 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.,” Sovine said. “Any storms that develop tomorrow could be strong to severe with gusty winds possible.”

The threat for the most severe storms comes between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., he says.

Storms could include gusty winds and hail.

Once the storms move out, dry weather is expected Saturday night and sunshine will return with highs in the 70s on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

