Five Lowcountry teens will be selected for flight school scholarships

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Boeing is predicting a shortage of 600,000 pilots and nearly 900,000 cabin crew members in 20 years.

A Lowcountry nonprofit is trying to prepare the next generation of pilots.

The Lowcountry Aerospace Academy has received new funding to help launch its flying career program.

Through this scholarship, five teens between the ages of 16 and 19 will get their private pilot licenses this summer.

They’ll be able to go to flight school at the Berkeley County airport.

On average, flight school could cost up to $15,000.

Selected students will have to undergo 50 hours of training before getting their private pilot license.

Chris Ott with Lowcountry Aerospace Space Academy hopes to provide teens who wouldn’t normally have this opportunity a chance to fly.

“We have an application process, and our mission is to really introduce flight to diverse populations,” Ott said. “It is a more need-based scholarship we’re searching for this student that basically might not have a parent that’s a pilot already or the means to pay for on their own.”

Separate from this scholarship, each month the organization selects four students to fly.

That’s where students are paired up with a trainer and can control the plane after takeoff.

Saturday four students will be able to go up in the air.

