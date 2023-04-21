SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Five Lowcountry teens will be selected for flight school scholarships

Boeing is predicting a shortage of 600,000 pilots and nearly 900,000 cabin crew members in 20...
Boeing is predicting a shortage of 600,000 pilots and nearly 900,000 cabin crew members in 20 years.(Live 5)
By Samantha Popovics
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Boeing is predicting a shortage of 600,000 pilots and nearly 900,000 cabin crew members in 20 years.

A Lowcountry nonprofit is trying to prepare the next generation of pilots.

The Lowcountry Aerospace Academy has received new funding to help launch its flying career program.

Through this scholarship, five teens between the ages of 16 and 19 will get their private pilot licenses this summer.

They’ll be able to go to flight school at the Berkeley County airport.

On average, flight school could cost up to $15,000.

Selected students will have to undergo 50 hours of training before getting their private pilot license.

Chris Ott with Lowcountry Aerospace Space Academy hopes to provide teens who wouldn’t normally have this opportunity a chance to fly.

“We have an application process, and our mission is to really introduce flight to diverse populations,” Ott said. “It is a more need-based scholarship we’re searching for this student that basically might not have a parent that’s a pilot already or the means to pay for on their own.”

Separate from this scholarship, each month the organization selects four students to fly.

That’s where students are paired up with a trainer and can control the plane after takeoff.

Saturday four students will be able to go up in the air.

To learn more about this program, click here.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ziyah Rivers, 18, was charged with reckless homicide in connection to a March 9 crash at the...
Woman charged in deadly March auto-pedestrian crash
The Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick law firm in Hampton County confirmed that Alex...
New documents filed in lawsuit, Murdaugh’s former law firm requests dismissal of case
Private First Class Noah Evans, from Georgia, died Tuesday, according to a news release on the...
Marine recruit dies during physical fitness test on Parris Island
(L-to-R): Javon Armel Chattine, 20; Jakiel Treyvon Chattine, 19; Marquise Tyron Mitchum, 18;...
4 facing multiple charges after discovery of remains in Kingstree, deputies say
Michael Nathan Morrison, 20, is charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during...
Man arrested in deadly N. Charleston shooting

Latest News

A trailer believed to be used by squatters burned in an early-morning fire, authorities said.
Crews respond to early-morning trailer fire in Summerville
South Carolina Ports Authority officials presented their plans for affordable housing in and...
SC Ports presents affordable housing plans for Union Pier Redevelopment
Charleston Police locate missing 31-year-old woman
A South Carolina Department of Transportation camera shows the crash near mile maker 12 near...
Lanes reopen on I-526E after crash