SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Hen calls elementary school home for 5 years, walks with ducklings in hallways

The mother duck and her 12 ducklings were walked out of the school building to be relocated to...
The mother duck and her 12 ducklings were walked out of the school building to be relocated to their new home.(Springboro school district)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (Gray News) – A hen and her ducklings were spotted taking a tour of an elementary school in Ohio this week.

According to the Springboro school district, the mother duck has made Clearcreek Elementary’s sensory garden her home for five years, using the outdoor sensory garden space to build nests and lay her eggs.

“This mom trusts our space to safely build a nest and lay her eggs,” occupational therapist Sarah Wilguess said in a Facebook post on the school district’s page.

“The Sensory Garden is free of predators, and I think she enjoys the soothing sounds of the windchimes to help keep her babies calm at night.”

Staff at Clearcreek provided the duck family with a less-confined space behind the school in a wooded space.

The mother duck and her 12 ducklings were walked out of the school building to be relocated to their new home.

“The mother duck had to have a gentle reminder to keep an inside voice when walking down the hallway, and the ducklings are still working on maintaining their single line,” teacher Ms. Wilguess joked.

According to the school district, families will be notified Monday about preschool lottery applications, but there’s no word yet on if these new ducklings’ applications were accepted.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick law firm in Hampton County confirmed that Alex...
New documents filed in lawsuit, Murdaugh’s former law firm requests dismissal of case
Ziyah Rivers, 18, was charged with reckless homicide in connection to a March 9 crash at the...
Woman charged in deadly March auto-pedestrian crash
(L-to-R): Javon Armel Chattine, 20; Jakiel Treyvon Chattine, 19; Marquise Tyron Mitchum, 18;...
4 facing multiple charges after discovery of remains in Kingstree, deputies say
Charleston Police locate missing 31-year-old woman
The South Carolina Supreme Court unsealed documents related to Jeroid John Price’s release on...
Docs: Convicted killer put correctional agency on ‘notice’ about escaped inmate

Latest News

Five people accused of conspiring with Alex Murdaugh to commit financial and fraud crimes...
Murdaugh conspirators appear in Hampton Co. Court, prosecutors push for trials
Mary Kate McNeil just turned 100 years old. She was born in Marion County on April 20, 1923.
Charleston woman celebrates 100th birthday
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends the 2019 PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of...
Prosecutors dismiss charge against Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting, citing new evidence
Betty George, Robert Harter’s niece, told WPTA her uncle was a Vietnam War veteran.
Vietnam War veteran using electric scooter struck, killed by SUV in grocery store parking lot
FILE - President Joe Biden is addressing environmental justice in remarks Friday.
Biden signs order prioritizing ‘environmental justice’