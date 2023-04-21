Hope Center sees uptick in Charleston homeless population

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Whether it’s those who are frequently homeless or those at risk of being homeless, Hope Center says the Charleston area has both.

The homeless population in the City of Charleston is growing larger, according to Hope Center, a resource hub serving the community for almost a year now.

Since June of 2022, they’ve served close to 1,000 people in need.

The Hope Center is working to get people back on their feet when they fall into tough times.

Hope Center Executive Director Latosha Jenkins-Fludd says there has been an increase in the number of families living in their car recently, and more senior citizens are also facing homelessness.

“We assist you with getting a job, we help you with housing, anything that would be a barrier to you becoming self-sufficient or making homelessness a brief and rare occasion, our goal is to provide that assistance in-house, and not just provide it, but to follow up after to make sure the services we provided actually worked,” Jenkins-Fludd says.

Jenkins-Fludd explains a combination of things are contributing to this increase, including cost of living, job loss and inflation.

The City of Charleston is hosting the first "Homeless Court Resource Fair" on April 28 from 12-4 p.m. (Hope Center)

Event resources will include help to those with City Court fines and citations, social security, child support, DMV onsite consultations and more.

Free haircuts will be available at the pop-up event for a “fresh start.”

The event is rain or shine and will take place at Hope Center, located at 529 Meeting St. in Downtown Charleston.

