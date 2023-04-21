Lanes reopen on I-526E after crash
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic on I-526 near Glenn McConnell Parkway is back to normal after a crash Thursday night.
First responders were called to a crash near mile marker 12 around 8:30 p.m.
The crash was listed with injuries, according to Charleston dispatch.
Details of the crash are unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
