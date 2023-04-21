Lowcountry high school girls lacrosse playoffs scores (4/20)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

Girls Lacrosse playoffs - 2nd round

5-A

Wando 18, Lexington 2 - The Warriors will host a state semifinal match up on Monday

4-A

Oceanside Collegiate 19, AC Flora 3 - The Landsharks will host Christ Church in the semifinals on Monday

Christ Church 10, Philip Simmons 9

Beckham 16, Greenville 2 - The Bengals will host a semifinal match up on Monday

