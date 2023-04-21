SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Lowcountry high school girls lacrosse playoffs scores (4/20)

(WTVG)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

Girls Lacrosse playoffs - 2nd round

5-A

Wando 18, Lexington 2 - The Warriors will host a state semifinal match up on Monday

4-A

Oceanside Collegiate 19, AC Flora 3 - The Landsharks will host Christ Church in the semifinals on Monday

Christ Church 10, Philip Simmons 9

Beckham 16, Greenville 2 - The Bengals will host a semifinal match up on Monday

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to Deer Run Apartments off Jenny Lind Street, near Otranto Road and Rivers...
1 wounded in Tuesday night shooting at N. Charleston apartment complex
The Porter-Gaud School says they went into lockdown on Wednesday after receiving a call from...
Suspect who prompted Charleston school’s lockdown arrested, deputies say
Private First Class Noah Evans, from Georgia, died Tuesday, according to a news release on the...
Marine recruit dies during physical fitness test on Parris Island
Daniel Altman was last seen on April 11.
Report: Missing Georgetown Co. man’s car involved in high-speed chase
FILE - In this June 19, 2015 file photo, police tape surrounds the parking lot behind the AME...
Mother Emanuel shooting survivors file lawsuit against META, YouTube

Latest News

Riverdogs hoping to take home the win in the Championship!
RiverDogs Reach Win Column on Strength of Season-High 14 Hits
VIDEO: Battery have big matchup vs Louisville this weekend
VIDEO: Battery have big matchup vs Louisville this weekend
VIDEO: Beckham beats Philip Simmons in 4-A lacrosse playoffs
VIDEO: Beckham beats Philip Simmons in 4-A lacrosse playoffs
VIDEO: Wando beats White Knoll in 5-A lacrosse playoffs
VIDEO: Wando beats White Knoll in 5-A lacrosse playoffs