Lowcountry high school girls lacrosse playoffs scores (4/20)
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
Girls Lacrosse playoffs - 2nd round
5-A
Wando 18, Lexington 2 - The Warriors will host a state semifinal match up on Monday
4-A
Oceanside Collegiate 19, AC Flora 3 - The Landsharks will host Christ Church in the semifinals on Monday
Christ Church 10, Philip Simmons 9
Beckham 16, Greenville 2 - The Bengals will host a semifinal match up on Monday
