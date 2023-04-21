SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man accused of setting people on fire, killing 2

Marcos Perez, 31, is accused of setting a fire that killed two people.
Marcos Perez, 31, is accused of setting a fire that killed two people.(Byram Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A man has been charged with two counts of capital murder and arson after he allegedly set seven people on fire in Byram, killing two and injuring five others.

Investigators with the Byram police and the district fire marshal said the suspect, Marcos Uriel Lara Perez, 31, set the fire intentionally after an argument.

Officials said Perez threw a bucket of gasoline on all of the victims before igniting the gas with a cigarette lighter, causing the house to go up in flames.

First responders were called to the structure fire just after 7 p.m. Easter Sunday.

By the time officials with the Byram Police Department and multiple local first responders arrived on the scene, they said the house was fully engulfed.

Several individuals outside the structure were severely burned, along with the body of a man later identified as 77-year-old Filiberto Torres. EMS ground and air support crews treated multiple patients.

Byram Police Chief David Errington said that the scene was “honestly horrifying” and the “worst traumatic event he’d seen aside from a car wreck.”

Five people were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with critical injuries, and one other victim was taken to Baptist Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two days after the incident, on April 11, hospital staff notified police that 45-year-old Jose Thomas Segura Juarez succumbed to his injuries after being airlifted to Regional Medical Center of Memphis, Tennessee.

Three individuals remain in the hospital, according to a news release from the Byram Police Department.

WLBT was told by Byram police that the suspect and the victims are all men. They also all lived together at the residence.

Perez was charged with two counts of capital murder and three counts of aggravated assault.

He was also injured in the fire and is currently being treated in a burn facility in Alabama.

Errington told WLBT that the suspect is currently unconscious and “could be hospitalized for a while.”

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick law firm in Hampton County confirmed that Alex...
New documents filed in lawsuit, Murdaugh’s former law firm requests dismissal of case
Ziyah Rivers, 18, was charged with reckless homicide in connection to a March 9 crash at the...
Woman charged in deadly March auto-pedestrian crash
(L-to-R): Javon Armel Chattine, 20; Jakiel Treyvon Chattine, 19; Marquise Tyron Mitchum, 18;...
4 facing multiple charges after discovery of remains in Kingstree, deputies say
Charleston Police locate missing 31-year-old woman
The South Carolina Supreme Court unsealed documents related to Jeroid John Price’s release on...
Docs: Convicted killer put correctional agency on ‘notice’ about escaped inmate

Latest News

The 15-year-old, whose name has not been released, is charged with murder, according to Sheriff...
15-year-old charged after Florida woman’s murder in Orangeburg Co.
FILE - Twitter has been in the midst of changes this week.
Confusion as Musk’s Twitter yanks blue checks from agencies
A 23-year-old Beaufort man will spend more than a dozen years in federal prison for possession...
Beaufort Co. man sentenced for possesion of child pornography
A 31-year-old North Charleston man will spend decades behind bars for a 2018 armed robbery of a...
North Charleston man sentenced in Mt. Pleasant restaurant robbery
Police have made another arrest in connection to an April shooting on an Isle of Palms beach.
Additional arrest made in Isle of Palms beach shooting