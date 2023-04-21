SC Lottery
Mount Pleasant Couple hosts 3rd annual Driveway Opera

The couple plans to open their driveway Saturday afternoon to a performance designed for lovers of music.
By Raphael James
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - This weekend, a pair of Mount Pleasant opera singers are performing in their front yard, and you’re invited.

Leigh Edwards and Dimitri Pittas plan to open their driveway in the Brick Yard Plantation neighborhood on Saturday at 4 p.m. to lover of the musical arts.

During the pandemic, Edwards and Pittas sang in their homes when neighbors began to gather outside.

“They were actually kind of crying and really moved by what it was that they were hearing coming from the inside of the house,” Pittas said.

A week later, he says he and his wife put on an opera in their driveway. 

“We decided to put on a concert for our neighbors a week later with the help of Fox Music House,” he said. “They put a piano on the back of a pickup truck and brought it to the house and parked it in the driveway and a Pianist Chee-Hang See played it and we sang a concert for about a half an hour.”

Those performances led to the development of a nonprofit called High Art in the Lowcountry. 

“Charleston is the birthplace of Opera in North America and I think that there is the more that we talk about it and the more that we present it the more people have this civic pride in that as well,” Pittas said.

Pittas says the community should feel free to bring blankets or lawn chairs to sit in.

He says the RiverDogs will have a food truck there and that a portion of those proceeds will go to the nonprofit organization.

To register go to www.Holycityarts.Org or call 843-388-3243.

