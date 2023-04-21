North Charleston man sentenced in Mt. Pleasant restaurant robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 31-year-old North Charleston man will spend decades behind bars for a 2018 armed robbery of a Mount Pleasant restaurant.

Brandon Lloyd Daniels was sentenced to 50 years in prison and five years of supervised release for the 2018 armed robbery of the Mount Pleasant Tavern and Table, U.S. Department of Justice officials said.

During the trial, evidence was shown establishing Daniels entered the restaurant through the back door while wearing a face covering, a release states.

The report states Daniels demanded money from employees inside the office before shooting the restaurant’s assistant manager in the lower back. The manager had permanent injuries from the shooting.

Daniels fled the restaurant with several cash drawers from the restaurant and fired two more shots into the restaurant, the release states.

In 2021, Daniels was convicted of possession of a sawed-off shotgun and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon. The convictions came after the shotgun was located during a search warrant in connection with the robbery.

A federal jury convicted Daniels in 2022 of a Hobbs Act robbery, discharging a firearm during and in relation to the robbery and felon in possession of ammunition.

The case was prosecuted by attorneys from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina.

