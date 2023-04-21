North Charleston Police search for missing 14-year-old girl

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teen missing for five days.

Asiah Nicole Williams, 14, was last seen on Sunday by her mother, police say.

Williams was last seen wearing a black and white Adidas sweatshirt, black Adidas pants and white sneakers.

She stands 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes and a dark complexion.

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact Det. Cameron Miller at 843-740-2521 or 843-708-3263.

