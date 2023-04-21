Police searching for missing N. Charleston man

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 41-year-old.

Thomas W. Hickey Jr. was last seen at the 5000th block of Rivers Avenue.

Police say he ran off into the wood after being assaulted. He has not been seen or heard from since Saturday.

Investigators describe Hickey as 5′11,” weighing 157 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you see him, call Det. Tiffani Crider at 843-708-5840 or 843-740-2526.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.