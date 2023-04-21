SC Lottery
Police searching for missing N. Charleston man

Thomas W. Hickey Jr. was last seen at the 5000th block of Rivers Avenue.(North Charleston Police Department)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 41-year-old.

Thomas W. Hickey Jr. was last seen at the 5000th block of Rivers Avenue.

Police say he ran off into the wood after being assaulted. He has not been seen or heard from since Saturday.

Investigators describe Hickey as 5′11,” weighing 157 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you see him, call Det. Tiffani Crider at 843-708-5840 or 843-740-2526.

