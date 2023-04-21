Samara Joy performing at Charleston Jazz Fest

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - While many new artists her age are trying to make a name for themselves performing hip-hop and pop, 23-year-old Samara Joy is selling out shows across the globe for jazz lovers.

That’s exactly the case for her show this evening at the Charleston Jazz Fest. Critics have compared her to legends Sarah Vaughan and Ella Fitzgerald.

The Bronx, NY native has belted out two albums already and took home the Grammy for Best New Artist this year. She also won the Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Album.

Joy is just one of the many artists taking the stage at the 8th annual fest taking place at the Charleston Music Hall downtown Charleston.

Joy will be performing Friday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Other musicians include drummer Cindy Blackman Santana, wife of Carlos Santana, and local Grammy-winning trumpeter Charlton Singleton and his Beehive Orchestra.

The event runs through Sunday.

To see the remaining lineup and purchase tickets, click here.

