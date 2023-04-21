State bill aims to redefine firefighter, changing healthcare benefits

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina bill that’s making its way through the Senate could change what firefighters receive as a cancer health care benefit plan.

The definition of a firefighter only includes actual residents of South Carolina, but if this change were to pass, non-South Carolina residents who work in the state could also receive these benefits.

The Professional Fire Fighters of South Carolina, a chartered state association of the International Association of Fire Fighters, says cancer is the leading occupational cause of death for fire fighters across the world and its crucial for South Carolina to make this change.

As it stands now, fire fighters diagnosed with cancer can receive a $20,000 lump sum payment at initial diagnosis and up to $12,000 in medical expenses covered each year. This only applies to those who have worked five continuous years in South Carolina and been in active service within ten years of the diagnosis.

John Baker, the director of government relations for the Professional Fire Fighters of South Carolina, says just changing seven words of the law would include non-residents of South Carolina, and that could greatly benefit the departments that would be severely understaffed without those coming in most likely from North Carolina or Georgia.

“I would say for right now it’s working for South Carolina residents,” Baker says. “We hope that we never see cancer in the fire service, but we know that we are highly susceptible to the exposures, the carcinogens and the pfas that are starting to come out more and more with studies that are happening.”

The bill still has to go through the committee before it is officially passed by the Senate.

