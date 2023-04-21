West Columbia man sentenced for Dorchester County murder

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge handed down a sentence for the West Columbia man accused of killing a 27-year-old Summerville man in 2021.

A Dorchester County jury convicted Fernando Wright, 32, on charges of murder, first-degree burglary and two counts of kidnapping in the Feb. 4, 2021, killing of Dominique Harper.

Judge Mait Murphy sentenced Wright to life in prison on the murder charge, and issued a concurrent life sentence for the burglary charge, First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe said. He was sentenced to 30 years on the two kidnapping counts, and those sentences will run consecutive to his two life sentences, he said.

The jury deliberated for 25 minutes before reaching a verdict in the case.

Prosecutors said Harper’s girlfriend was home alone with the couple’s 2-year-old son when three masked gunmen entered their Summerville home through a bedroom window. Once inside, they said the intruders held her at gunpoint and user her phone to lure the victim back to the home.

The men then tied the woman’s hand and feet and waited for Harper to return. When he did return, prosecutors said the men placed the child at the front of the home to lure Harper inside.

“When the child called out for his father, the intruders began assaulting him and then kidnapped him using Harper’s car to flee from the scene,” Pascoe said. “A neighbor’s security camera captured surveillance video of the three men entering the home from the backyard.”

The following day, Berkeley County deputies found Harper’s body on Cypress Campground Road with his hands tied behind his back. An autopsy showed he had been shot twice in the head and had also been struck several times in the head with the injuries consistent with shoe patterns, prosecutors said.

Deputies later found Harper’s burned, abandoned car not far from where the body was discovered.

Pascoe said Wright became a suspect in the case when investigators learned he sold Harper’s stolen Play Station 5 four days after the murder using the name “Rico Mayor.”

Harper’s mother, Victoria Harper, testified that Wright and her son were childhood friends who grew apart as they grew older, and said Wright called her on Feb. 14, 2001, claiming he could acquire her son’s stolen PS5 from a codefendant if she paid him $500, Pascoe said. Evidence showed Wright had already sold the PS5 by the time he talked to Harper’s mother, Pascoe said.

Prosecutors said evidence downloaded from Wright’s phone include communication with a second person in the days leading up to Harper’s killing that indicated plans to rob two people, including someone named, “D-Hop.” The solicitor’s office noted “D-Hop” was Harper’s known nickname.

“During this exchange, a co-defendant texted Wright indicating the best time to rob Harper would be when he was with his son,” Pascoe said. “When the phone was unlocked at 12:22 am, the Defendant texted two women saying he left his phone in another vehicle. That night, the defendant Google searched ‘how to unlock a PS5′ and ‘Summerville shooting.’ The next day, he sent a video of himself to a contact showing him holding a wad of cash. Cell phone mapping showed the Defendant’s phone was in the area of Harper’s home just prior to the burglary, remained in the area for four hours, and then fled to Columbia after the murder.”

Senior Litigation Counsel David Osbourne, who prosecuted the case, said after the sentencing that the community is “much safer now that this monster is off the streets.”

“In my over 25 years in law enforcement, both as a violent crimes detective and now a prosecutor, Wright is one of the most ruthless and dangerous individuals I’ve come across,” Osbourne said.

Relatives charged in attempt to smuggle key during trial

Durinig Wright’s trial, Dorchester County deputies charged three women after they found a key hidden in clothes they brought Wright to wear during the trial.

Nyasha Ationia Symone Bradley, Rashae Tymane Brazill, and Cindy Wright Brazill were each charged with conspiracy to commit escape.

Investigators said they brought a change of clothing for Wright, but that deputies discovered a handcuff key sewn into the zipper of the pants.

The solicitor’s office said the women are Wright’s mother and two sisters.

