The Citadel gets run-ruled at home by ETSU

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel saw its series with ETSU evened up on Saturday as the Bulldogs fell 10-0 to the Bucs Saturday afternoon inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: ETSU 10, The Citadel 0

Records: ETSU (16-20, 3-8), The Citadel (18-18, 4-7)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: Series tied 1-1

How it Happened

The Bucs got on the board first for the second-straight game on a two-run homer from Garett Wallace in the second inning.

ETSU added a run in the third on a walk with the bases loaded to Noah Webb.

The Bucs doubled the lead in the fifth as they pushed across three more runs. It could have been worse, but the Bulldogs were able to throw a runner out at the plate trying to score on a lineout to end the inning.

Wallace added to the ETSU lead in the sixth with his second home run of the game, a three-run shot to left.