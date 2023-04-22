SC Lottery
The Citadel gets run-ruled at home by ETSU

The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel Baseball(Live 5 News)
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel saw its series with ETSU evened up on Saturday as the Bulldogs fell 10-0 to the Bucs Saturday afternoon inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: ETSU 10, The Citadel 0

Records: ETSU (16-20, 3-8), The Citadel (18-18, 4-7)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: Series tied 1-1

How it Happened

  • The Bucs got on the board first for the second-straight game on a two-run homer from Garett Wallace in the second inning.
  • ETSU added a run in the third on a walk with the bases loaded to Noah Webb.
  • The Bucs doubled the lead in the fifth as they pushed across three more runs. It could have been worse, but the Bulldogs were able to throw a runner out at the plate trying to score on a lineout to end the inning.
  • Wallace added to the ETSU lead in the sixth with his second home run of the game, a three-run shot to left.
  • ETSU added one more run in the seventh on a RBI double from

Inside the Box Score

  • The Bulldog offense managed four hits with Thomas Rollauer leading the way with two, including a double.
  • Wells Sykes and Crosby Jones collected the other two hits.
  • Jones also made several running catches against the wall in left field.
  • Ben Hutchins (4-3) took the loss after allowing three runs on six hits and three strikeouts over 3.0 innings.
  • Cade Carlson (3-0) picked up the win, allowing just four hits and striking out five over 7.0 shutout innings.

On Deck

The teams play the rubber game of the three-game series Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

