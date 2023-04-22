The Citadel takes series opener over ETSU, 3-1
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel got a complete-game three hitter from Sam Swygert, and Travis Lott delivered the go-ahead home run in the eighth as the Bulldogs defeated ETSU, 3-1, in the series opener Friday evening inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
Game Information
Score: The Citadel 3, ETSU 1
Records: ETSU (15-20, 2-8), The Citadel (18-17, 4-6)
Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)
Series: The Citadel leads 1-0
How it Happened
- The Bucs got on the board in the fourth inning after a one-out walk came around to score from second on a sacrifice fly to deep center off the bat of Garett Wallace.
- The Bulldogs tied the game in the sixth inning after Thomas Rollauer started the inning with a base hit and took second on a wild pitch. With two outs, Wells Sykes delivered a RBI single to right field.
- The Citadel took its first lead in the eighth inning as Sawyer Reeves started the inning with a double and trotted home on Travis Lott’s two-run home run to right.
Inside the Box Score
- Right hander Sam Swygert (4-2) threw his first career complete game, limiting the Bucs to just one run on three hits. He struck out four and walked one.
- The performance was the second complete game for the Bulldogs this season.
- The Bulldogs offense managed eight hits.
- Travis Lott led the way going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. He was also hit by a pitch for the 14th time this season.
- Wells Sykes finished 3-for-4 with a RBI.
- The game marked the second-straight meeting the Bulldogs defeated the Bucs by a 3-1 score. The Citadel eliminated ETSU from the SoCon Tournament by the same score a season ago.
- The victory gave the Bulldogs series-opening wins in back-to-back SoCon series for the first time since the 2018 season.
- Colby Stuart (1-2) suffered the loss after allowing three runs on eight hits over 8.0 innings.
On Deck
The teams will play the middle game of the three-game series on Saturday at a new start time of noon.
