The Citadel takes series opener over ETSU, 3-1

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel got a complete-game three hitter from Sam Swygert, and Travis Lott delivered the go-ahead home run in the eighth as the Bulldogs defeated ETSU, 3-1, in the series opener Friday evening inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 3, ETSU 1

Records: ETSU (15-20, 2-8), The Citadel (18-17, 4-6)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: The Citadel leads 1-0

How it Happened

The Citadel took its first lead in the eighth inning as Sawyer Reeves started the inning with a double and trotted home on Travis Lott’s two-run home run to right.

The Bulldogs tied the game in the sixth inning after Thomas Rollauer started the inning with a base hit and took second on a wild pitch. With two outs, Wells Sykes delivered a RBI single to right field.

The Bucs got on the board in the fourth inning after a one-out walk came around to score from second on a sacrifice fly to deep center off the bat of Garett Wallace.

Inside the Box Score

Right hander Sam Swygert (4-2) threw his first career complete game, limiting the Bucs to just one run on three hits. He struck out four and walked one.

The performance was the second complete game for the Bulldogs this season.

The Bulldogs offense managed eight hits.

Travis Lott led the way going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. He was also hit by a pitch for the 14th time this season.

Wells Sykes finished 3-for-4 with a RBI.

The game marked the second-straight meeting the Bulldogs defeated the Bucs by a 3-1 score. The Citadel eliminated ETSU from the SoCon Tournament by the same score a season ago.

The victory gave the Bulldogs series-opening wins in back-to-back SoCon series for the first time since the 2018 season.