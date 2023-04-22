Deputies: Arrest made in Hollywood gunfight

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - An arrest has been made after a gunfight between occupants of two moving cars in Hollywood last month left one injured.

Jason Tryell Woods, 23, of Hollywood was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force and booked Friday at the Al Cannon Detention Center on two counts of attempted murder, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp.

The shooting happened on March 26 near 6488 Hwy. 162.

According to an affadavit, Woods, and other occupants of his vehicle, exchanged words with the occupants of the victims’ vehicle while at a gas station on Highway 162.

The affadavit goes on to state that the victims reported that Woods pulled out a handgun and held it at his side, before following the victims’ vehicle as they left the gas station.

While being chased by Woods, the victims’ vehicle was struck by gunfire.

Neither of Woods’ intended victims were injured during the shooting, Knapp said.

Woods was shot in the exchange of gunfire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

