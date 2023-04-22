SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies: Arrest made in Hollywood gunfight

Jason Tryell Woods, 23, of Hollywood was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task...
Jason Tryell Woods, 23, of Hollywood was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force and booked Friday at the Al Cannon Detention Center on two counts of attempted murder, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp.(Charleston County Jail)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - An arrest has been made after a gunfight between occupants of two moving cars in Hollywood last month left one injured.

Jason Tryell Woods, 23, of Hollywood was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force and booked Friday at the Al Cannon Detention Center on two counts of attempted murder, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp.

The shooting happened on March 26 near 6488 Hwy. 162.

According to an affadavit, Woods, and other occupants of his vehicle, exchanged words with the occupants of the victims’ vehicle while at a gas station on Highway 162.

The affadavit goes on to state that the victims reported that Woods pulled out a handgun and held it at his side, before following the victims’ vehicle as they left the gas station.

While being chased by Woods, the victims’ vehicle was struck by gunfire.

Neither of Woods’ intended victims were injured during the shooting, Knapp said.

Woods was shot in the exchange of gunfire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asia Love applied to see convicted killer Jeroid John Price in May of 2012, spokesperson Chysti...
Former prison guard posed as sister while trying to visit convicted killer
Dexter Lawrence, 37, was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to...
SC inmate sentenced to federal prison in military sextortion scheme
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged two Lowcountry women on multiple counts...
2 Lowcountry women charged in human trafficking investigation
FILE - Ikea currently has 51 stores and two plan-and-order points in the U.S.
Ikea to open 8 new US stores
Police have made another arrest in connection to an April shooting on an Isle of Palms beach.
Additional arrest made in Isle of Palms beach shooting

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: National Drug take back day
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. 911 center to implement AI to reduce workload
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Catholic leaders advocate against bill that could resume executions in SC
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Family sues alleged killer’s estate after woman found dead in Lowcountry marsh