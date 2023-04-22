FIRST ALERT: Cold front to bring rain, storms to the area today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Watching a cold front headed our way. Scattered showers and storms will continue this morning ahead of another round of rain and storms later this afternoon. There will be a lull in the rain for many from late morning through mid afternoon. Highs will climb into the low to mid 80s by early afternoon. Storms will move west to east across the area this afternoon with storms beginning to move offshore by 5-7 pm. Any storms that develop could be strong to severe with gusty winds, heavy rain, hail, and frequent lightning. Dry weather is expected overnight and sunshine returns with highs in the 70s on Sunday. High pressure will briefly build over the area Monday and Tuesday. Look for plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures, highs will be in the 70s.

SATURDAY: Scattered Rain & Storms. High 84, Low 53.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 79, Low 55.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 76, Low 54.

TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 73, Low 57.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered Rain Likely. High 72, Low 59.

